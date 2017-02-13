WORLD
1 MIN READ
Deadly avalanche kills skiers in French Alps
Emergency services search for other survivors from a skiing party of nine that was swept away by the avalanche at Tignes ski resort.
Rescuers, volunteers and ski instructors have been searching for victims at the avalanche site in an off-piste area after an avalanche engulfed nine people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 13, 2017

An avalanche struck an Alpine skiing station of Tignes in France on Monday, killing at least four people.

The 400-metre wide avalanche occurred during a particularly busy time for French skiing destinations as schools are in half-term holidays.

Around 40 rescue workers with sniffer dogs and snowploughs have been searching for other survivors from a skiing party of nine, according to authorities.

A father, his two teenage sons and their guide were confirmed to have died in the avalanche, rescue workers said.

The avalanche was the deadliest of its kind in the French Alps since the start of the winter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
