Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The latest arrest connected with the murder was made on Friday night, and the suspect was identified as Ri Jong Chol, born on May 6, 1970.

"He is suspected to be involved in the death of a North Korean male," read the police statement.

TRT World'sBen Tornquist reports.

Kim died this week after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with what was thought to be a fast-acting poison. South Korean and US officials have said he was assassinated by North Korean agents.

Two female suspects, one an Indonesian and the other carrying Vietnamese travel documents, have already been arrested. While a

Malaysian man has been detained. At least three more suspects are at large, government sources have said.

Kim, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, had spoken out publicly against his family's dynastic control of the isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea.