Protests erupted in several cities of France after the alleged rape of a 22-year-old black man by police during a routine check in a suburban neighbourhood of Paris.

A surveillance video of the victim's arrest was released. But an internal police investigation found that the officer accused of sodomising the victim with his baton, did so "unintentionally." Later, French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux termed the case a "tragic accident." He then said that the term "accident" was inappropriate.

But this is not one incident — it's one of a broader pattern. Here are 15 things to know about France's race problem:

1. It's not the first time that France's police have courted controversy. A series of riots in October and November 2005 followed the electrocution of two black youths hiding from police in an electricity substation in a suburb outside Paris. Thousands of vehicles, dozens of buildings and businesses were set on fire during the urban riots.

2. France's stop-and-search policy disproportionately targets non-whites. Within three months of the state of emergency imposed by French President Francois Hollande following the Daesh-claimed Paris attacks in November 2015, the government had ordered 3,289 searches and between 350 and 400 house arrests. As a result of the searches, only five investigations into terrorism-related offenses were launched by the Paris prosecutor's office, according to figures provided by the French Interior Ministry.

But during the same period, Jacques Toubon, the French human rights ombudsperson, received about 40 complaints about the emergency measures that relate to abuses. Complaints included unjustified searches, insufficient evidence, and raids on the wrong addresses.

3. The state of emergency has taken aim at those of North African descent. In a Human Rights Watch report published in February 2016, Toubon said that while policing measures allowed under the state of emergency are not laid out in a way that targets a particular group, "in reality these measures are aimed at a specific movement and at very observant Muslims. That can give rise to a feeling of injustice and of defiance towards public authorities."

France has the largest Muslim population in Europe, which mostly comprises people of North African decent.

All the measures that Human Rights Watch documented targeted Muslims, Muslim establishments, or halal restaurants. Many people also said they felt they had been targeted because of their religion.

4. No Justice, No Peace?

There are no adequate mechanisms in place to review any complaints of ill treatment or abuse at the hands of law enforcement personnel. This means that officers can act with impunity — or without fear of censure.

5. The growing number of cases is of concern to rights groups.

Around 180 cases of abusive house arrests and raids within the first three months of the emergency imposition were documented by The French Collective Against Islamophobia. (CCIF)

6. France is imprisoning its Maghrib-origin population. Even though France's government does not publish statistics on the ethnic or religious makeup of its population, a 2004 study commissioned by the French government showed that Muslims – most of whom hail from immigrant backgrounds – are vastly over-represented in France's prison population.

The imprisonment of Muslims over petty crimes often leads to radicalisation of inmates, who come from communities blighted by poverty and unemployment.