Ecuador's presidential election will go to an April runoff between leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno and ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, the electoral body said on Tuesday.

Moreno needed 40 percent of valid votes and a ten percentage-point difference over his nearest rival to win outright. He was the clear leader of Sunday's election, gaining 39.21 percent of valid votes versus 28.34 percent for Lasso, with 95.3 percent of votes counted.

The electoral body was waiting for all ballots to be counted before officially proclaiming a second round.

"No, it's not possible," electoral council president Juan Pablo Pozo told reporters when asked if a runoff could be avoided. "But we have to wait for official results to be 100 percent."

Should Ecuador move to the right with a second-round victory for Lasso, it would end a decade of leftist rule in Ecuador and follow on the heels of Argentina, Brazil and Peru which have all swerved away from the left as a China-led commodities boom ended.

Lasso has campaigned on a platform to revive the economy, which is dependent on exports of oil, flowers and shrimp, by slashing taxes, fostering foreign investment and creating a million jobs in four years.

He has also vowed to remove Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorean embassy in London and denounce Venezuela's Socialist government.

Lasso's dark past