Footage has been released showing the 74-year-old "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford's plane nearly colliding with a passenger jet while he attempted to land his plane in California.

According to NBC news, Ford, a seasoned pilot and vintage plane collector, was seeking clearance to land at Santa Ana's John Wayne Airport on February 13, when he was instructed to direct his Aviat Husky A-1C to Runway 20. Meanwhile, 110 passengers and a six-person crew aboard American Airlines flight 1546 to Dallas were waiting for Ford's private plane to land before taking off.

Right before he landed, his plane passed over American Airlines Boeing 737, nearly hitting the larger aircraft.

He was captured on air traffic control recordings, according to NBC, asking, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it did not identify people involved in air incidents but confirmed it was investigating what had caused the misunderstanding.