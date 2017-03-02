WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mount Etna in Sicily continues to erupt for third day in a row
Hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to the Italian island to see Mt Etna's craters, which is Europe's most active and highest volcano.
Mount Etna in Sicily continues to erupt for third day in a row
A picture taken from Catania, Sicily, shows Mt Etna covered with snow on February 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Mount Etna in Sicily has continued to erupt for the third day in a row and is Europe's most active and highest volcano, although it has been largely dormant for the past two years.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists flocked to the Italian island to see Mt Etna's craters

The relatively small eruptions were not sufficiently powerful to cause any problems for residential centres near the peak, on the eastern side of the island, and the nearby airport at Catania, a port city on Sicily's east coast, continued to operate normally.

Recommended

Experts say the latest eruptions could last for weeks.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu