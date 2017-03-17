The Basque separatist group ETA plans to fully lay down its weapons by April 8, a source close to disarmament talks said on Friday.

ETA, which has killed more than 800 people over several decades through bombings and assassinations, has enforced a unilateral ceasefire since 2011.

"The Basque government will do everything in its power to make sure this goes according to plan, even if not everything is in our hands," the Basque government's regional leader Inigo Urkullu said in a news conference on Friday.

He said the Basque government had been informed of a possible weapons handover.​

TRT World spoke to Jaime Velazquez in Madrid with the latest on the story.