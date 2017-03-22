President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, stated repeatedly at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that "no man is above the law," as senators grilled him on his willingness to take on the nation's commander-in-chief.

Though he largely steered clear of political landmines, Gorsuch suggested it was "disheartening" and "demoralising" when Trump dismissed James Robart as a "so-called judge" after he ruled against the White House travel ban in federal court.

The hearing unfolded along partisan lines in the second day of questioning, with Democrats sceptical that the 49-year-old judge will protect civil liberties and social progress.

If confirmed, Gorsuch — a federal appeals judge for the past decade — would fill the seat left vacant by conservative Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016 in the middle of the presidential election campaign.

Since that time, the court has been operating with eight justices, and Democrats are still bitter over Republicans' refusal to even consider Barack Obama's nominee.

"No man is above the law"