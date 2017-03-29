Four Syrian towns that have been under a crippling siege for more than two years are to be evacuated under a deal reached late on Tuesday, a monitoring group said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deal was brokered by rebel supporter Qatar and regime ally Iran.

The two Shia towns of Al Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib are besieged by rebel fighters, while the opposition-held towns of Zabadani and Madaya near the Lebanese border are besieged by pro-regime forces.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from the city of Gaziantep near the Turkey-Syria border.