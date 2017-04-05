Turkey's independent hotels have expressed concern over a court ruling last week that has prohibited the accommodations-booking website Booking.com from operating in the country.

The travel website was ordered by a Turkish court to stop listing Turkish hotels in a case brought by local travel agencies.

Tour operators argued that the website created unfair competition for them.

The court ruling prompted the hoteliers to meet in the Turkish city of Bodrum on Tuesday to find a way forward.

They said the decision, which came months before the start of the busy summer season, will damage the already struggling tourism industry.