Serbia and Croatia are updating their arms systems. Some are labelling it an "arms race," fuelled by continuing rivalry between the two countries. Others say, however, that both countries are simply pursuing much-needed military upgrades, and that talk of a fresh "Balkans Arms Race" is misleading rhetoric. They argue this narrative is coming from politicians seeking to paint a false picture of fear.

Yet concerns are rising about increasing instability in the historically volatile region. There are secessionist pressures in Bosnia, a parliamentary boycott in Montenegro, and ethnic tensions across the Balkans.

I travelled through Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia to find out what's really behind talk of an arms race.

SERBIA

Russian artist Ewa Leliwa works in her small gallery in downtown Belgrade. In the gallery window, an imposing image of Vladimir Putin is prominently displayed, smiling with his arm outstretched. There is a globe floating above the Russian leader's hand, which is tightly grasping a smart phone. To Putin's left is the Serbian Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vucic (who is featured confidently in another painting). To Putin's right is a portrait of the nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj – who stood trial at The Hague for his role in the war crimes committed during the 1990s, although he was controversially cleared in 2016 – shown poised in traditional garb with his "Great Serbia" party symbol stamped on his shoulder.

Many in both Serbia and Russia believe that Putin has the world at his fingertips, and that Serbia's leaders are instrumental to the Kremlin's soft power in the region. Leliwa is capitalising on the public's loyalty and admiration for the political figures, who instil a growing nationalistic pride. She says people are drawn into her gallery by the lure of the leaders' images in the window.

"Some of our history says if you punish Serbia, you punish Russia, and when this happens Russia automatically sees it as their problem and that's what is taking place right now," she says.

The Kremlin's influence is not limited to Leliwa's rotating artwork; it's also evident on the streets of Belgrade. Putin's face and armoured stature is plastered on T-shirts, with various versions of him showing his strength, nationalist pride or even softness. Fluffy Russian military hats and Russian flags are readily available for purchase at the same street stalls that sell cigarettes and chewing gum.

So when Serbia purchased six MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia in December, their amicable relations were again noted by international commentators. Some called it a "swift and dramatic response" to Croatia's plans to procure arms from NATO. The deal was a firm reminder of just who Serbia's most reliable allies are. A 2016 survey revealed that 82 percent of Serbians would oppose the prospect of NATO membership, Russia has seemingly, for now, secured Serbia firmly in its camp.

The Serbian military analyst Aleksandar Radic says Serbia genuinely needs new weapons. He was quick to point out, however, that politicians, political elites and media in the region are describing it as an arms race in an attempt to build support in the lead up to the elections.

"The constant need for politicians to call for people to mobilise, creates the perception of the ‘Balkans Arms Race,' I believe," Radic says. "It is created on purpose because the politicians in both Croatia and Serbia are portraying of themselves as the guardians of both countries."

Which begs the question, what is Russia seeking to gain through the resurgence of nationalism in Serbia?

Radic is quick to play down Russia's military support, but also says that it has "pragmatic and short term interests in the region." He believes that Russia's main objective may be to further destabilise the Balkans. A crisis would compromise the EU's efforts to expand the bloc, he adds.

And with the Balkans still suffering a deep security crisis, he feels it's working.

"The picture of Balkan countries adapting into EU society has been dissolved and weakened," he says. "Some countries have become full members of the EU and NATO while others are a long way from doing so."

CROATIA

Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, was mostly spared by the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s. Its smoothly-paved streets are dotted with coffee shops and manicured gardens. The carefully restored old town looks out over the expanding urban sprawl below.

Croatia is the only EU member in the Balkans region, and is also one of NATO's newest members. The alliance generally has wide support here, particularly since NATO and the United States leant their support to the Croatians in the conflict following the breakup of Yugoslavia.

One of my first interviews in Zagreb was with the 31-year-old rookie politician Ivan Pernar. A comedian I interviewed the following day called him "Donald Trump for the far left." Others I met called him "populist." Pernar is against institutions like the EU and NATO. He wants Croatia to be a "neutral state" – aligned to neither Russia nor the EU. His opponents don't take him seriously and accuse him of being simply "anti-policy" without ever offering an alternative proposal. Yet his populist sentiments have galvanised the youth, and he enjoys a huge following.