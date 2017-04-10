The United Nations refugee agency called on European Union member states on Monday not to send Middle Eastern and African asylum seekers back to Hungary for assessment until Hungary amends its new law on detaining migrants or refugees at the border.

"The situation for asylum-seekers in Hungary, which was already of deep concern to UNHCR, has only gotten worse since the new law introducing mandatory detention for asylum-seekers came into effect," Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement.

The situation for asylum seekers and other migrants has long been considered dire in Hungary, but it has worsened since the country introduced a new law on the systematic detention of all asylum seekers or other migrants last month.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has called mass migration a threat to Europe's socioeconomic make-up and a "Trojan horse for terrorism", has defended the policy that went into effect on March 28. Hungary has been a focal point for Europe's migration crisis since 2015.

The EU's so-called Dublin regime, based on the Dublin Convention signed in the Irish capital in 1990, allows EU states to return refugees to the first safe country they reached on their flight to the bloc.