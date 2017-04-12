WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ahmadinejad to run in Iranian presidential election
The former president's decision to run has him at odds with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has ordered Ahmadinejad to stay out of the race.
Ahmadinejad to run in Iranian presidential election
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was the president of Iran between 2005 and 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

​Iran's former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said he will run for office in the presidential elections in May.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Ahmadinejad said he was signing up as a candidate to support his former vice president, Hamid Baghaei, another presidential hopeful.

"There is extensive pressure on me from dear people of different walks of life as their small servant to come to the election scene," he said.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, had previously ordered him not to run. The Ayatollah is the head of state and highest ranking political and religious authority in the country and appoints the heads of many powerful posts in the military, the civil government, and the judiciary.

Recommended

"Khamenei advised me against participating in this election as a candidate. I accepted that. However, his advice did not mean I am barred from running," Ahmadinejad said.

"He said he was not telling me either to come or not to come. It was just advice and his advice does not prevent me from running," he added.

TRT World spoke to Amin Darban, who has more on this story from Iran's capital Tehran.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed