"Bu ne ya?!"

"What is this?!"

The exclamation rises from the stands at Turkish football games, when a player misses a pass or a referee makes a questionable call. Just as voters do in a democracy, fans want to express their views about what's happening on the field.

Turks will get the chance to make their voices heard on Sunday, April 16, when millions will cast their votes in a referendum on whether the Turkish government should switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system. Supporters of a presidential system say it will bring stability to Turkey's chaotic politics, and provide strong leadership against threats foreign and domestic. Those against a presidential system, who want to maintain the current one, say that it will lead to "one-man rule" and undermine Turkish democracy.

The ballots are simple: "Yes" ("Evet") or "No" ("Hayir"). Banners with the words cover public spaces in Istanbul. Evet banners feature images of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, sometimes alongside the slogan: "For our future." The "Hayir" banners show the face of a smiling little girl, and a similar slogan: "For my future."

Hayir voters see the current parliamentary system as a guarantor of Turkish nationalism and secularism, and want to see Turkey in the orbit of Europe. Evet voters want to maintain reforms under Erdogan that gave more space to traditional, conservative parts of the the country.

These two poles of Turkish society don't always share the same priorities and concerns, and they have struggled to work together since the founding of the republic.

As Turkey's economy has grown, it has lifted the religiously conservative lower classes into a position where they have a greater voice in politics, more time and money to spend on having a say. They have clashed with a secular elite that turns more to Europe than the Middle East. Economic development has transformed Turkish society, and disagreement over the nature of Turkish identity seems as inevitable as it is intractable.

Two football teams named after two neighbourhoods in Istanbul embody the two sides. One team, Besiktas, represents a neighbourhood filled with bars and restaurants, full and loud even on weeknights. Another club, Kasimpasa, represents a more conservative, quiet neighbourhood just a few kilometres away. It's also the area where Erdogan grew up.

"As people of Kasimpasa, our vote is obvious. Recep Tayyip Erdogan was born here, my uncle was classmates with him, they went to school together. My vote is ‘yes'. As I researched it, I saw that countries with presidential system have developed greatly," said Emre Sevimliot, 21, at a stadium named after the Turkish president.

"Also, if Europe is criticising this system, that means there must be something good for our country. Because they don't want us to get better."

Sevimliot was sipping tea during half time with his friend Mücahit Ateş, 20.

"I'm going to say similar things," Ates said. "My grandparents knew him [President Erdogan] since the days he was selling simit (a bagel-like street snack) on these streets and supported him since then. So did we. If 'yes' wins, the dual-headed system will end. The book incidents will not happen again. We will vote 'yes' so that our country can see more development."

The "book incident" was a 2001 dispute between the Turkish president and prime minister which involved one hurling a copy of the constitution at the other. The instability caused the Turkish economy to go into free fall. A switch to a single presidential system would make future disputes between prime minister and president impossible, supporters say, because it would eliminate the office of prime minister.

The Hayir side broadly represents the political opposition, the former Turkish political establishment, and they worry that the changes will permanently shut them out of power. The Evet side wants to solidify reforms under Erdogan that allowed elements of Islam into public life, such as the lifting of a ban on wearing hijab in government buildings and institutions. The opposition sees these changes as challenges to the secular state.

While the two neighbourhoods represent the secular and pious sides of Turkish society, the opinions of fans of their respective teams are not uniform. Some Besiktas fans want Evet, and some backing Kasimpasa want Hayir.

"I will vote 'no'. Until now, I kept saying 'yes, yes, yes' to everything this government said. But not this time. I will vote ‘no' because maybe that's what needs to happen for some things to change. I think this referendum is not about policies, it's more about individuals, political figures," said a 26 year-old Kasimpasa fan.

Some of the reasons for voting "no" come from concerns about immigration by Syrian refugees into Turkey. Right now, about three million Syrians live in Turkey, many of them in Istanbul. The newcomers stoke cultural resentments among nationalist Turks.

"I'm undecided but leaning towards 'no'. Because I have a nationalistic mindset. We started drifting and living away from our own values. We admitted too many guests (Syrians) – I can get on the bus from where my shop is, and come [here to the stadium] as the only Turk on the bus. This bothers me. I believe our old system was correct," said 36-year-old Ali.

When we spoke with Kasimpasa fans, the team had just finished a game against Konyaspor, ending in a 1-1 tie. The fans, who were mostly men, filed out of the stadium without much emotion, possibly because the game resulted in a draw, headed home on the Monday night. The most intoxicating beverage available at the stadium was strong Turkish tea.