This question originally appeared on Quora: What are some lies startup founders tell themselves?Answer by Josh Fechter, Growth Evangelist @AutopilotHQ | Advisor @Praxis | Mentor

1. I have thousands of users, so my company is fine.

…except users who only login to your product once don't count.

2. I have funding, so my company will be successful.

…said every failed founder before they lost all their investor's money and destroyed their most valuable relationships.

3. My company got featured in TechCrunch, so we're one of the hottest startups.

…except getting featured in a publication is not a scalable marketing channel.

4. I hire fast because we're growing fast.

…except companies that hire fast tend to flatline fast.

5. I got this great office in a coworking space to focus on building my company.

…except a $2000/month office doesn't increase your revenue numbers, especially when you haven't even launched yet.

6. I have a feeling this feature will be a game changer.

…said every failed founder who relied on hunches when implementing features.

7. I'll find a CTO by attending machine learning and virtual reality Meetups.

…said every CEO who never found a CTO.