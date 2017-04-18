The man who randomly killed a Cleveland retiree and posted video of the crime on Facebook shot himself to death on Tuesday after police chased him down in his car in Pennsylvania, ending a multi-state manhunt less than 48 hours after it began.

Acting on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Steve Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, authorities said.

After a brief pursuit, he pulled over, and as officers approached the car, he took his own life, authorities said.

"We would have preferred it not ended this way," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

The break in the case came when police received a tip that Stephens' car was in a McDonald's parking lot, Willlams said. Law enforcement officials had said on Monday that his cellphone was last tracked Sunday afternoon near Erie, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

Stephens, a job counsellor who worked with teenagers and young people, was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting of Robert Godwin Sr., a 74-year-old man who was picking up aluminium cans on Sunday when he was gunned down.

Stephens posted a video of himself killing Godwin. "I snapped, I just snapped," he said.

Police would not speculate on what was behind the killing, but in the video and other footage he posted, he talked about losing everything he had to gambling and having trouble with his girlfriend.