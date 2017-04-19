WORLD
2 MIN READ
National Front's Le Pen has youth on her side
Many young French women and men support far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. They think she can change the country.
National Front's Le Pen has youth on her side
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election during her her campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on Sunday. The field is split in what is emerging as a divisive contest that will almost certainly result in a May 7 run-off between Sunday's top two vote-winners.

Currently, opinion polls have centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron at 23 percent; the far right's Marine Le Pen at 22 percent; conservative Francois Fillon at 20 percent; and the left-wing's Jean-Luc Melenchon at 19 percent.

Macron is seen beating Le Pen in a run-off vote by 65 percent to 35 percent.

Recommended

But one constituency that has traditionally supported the left, young people, is looking for change. And, as ​TRT World's Myriam Francois reports from Paris, Le Pen is promising just that.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed