German police on Friday arrested a German-Russian man suspected of detonating three bombs that targeted the Borussia Dortmund football team bus earlier this month.

According to prosecutors, the motive for the attack was financial and it had nothing to do with terrorism.

They believe the 28-year-old suspect carried out the bombing in the hope of forcing down the club's share price and making a profit on an investment.

The team were heading to the club's stadium for a UEFA Champions League match against AS Monaco on April 11 when the explosives went off, wounding Spanish defender Marc Bartra and delaying the match by a day.

TRT World spoke to journalist David Charter who is following the story from Berlin.