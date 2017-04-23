Germany's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has elected two new senior candidates for the September general election, after the party's best-known politician, FraukePetry, said last week she wouldn't be available.

Members of the AfD elected the right-wing politicians Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel on Sunday at their party convention in Cologne.

Divisions erupted among the different factions of the German right-wingers as delegates from the populist AfD rejected an appeal on Saturday by Petry to seek a pragmatic political path instead of turning into a "fundamental opposition" party.

Around 600 delegates rejected Petry's call to adopt a more moderate-sounding "Realpolitik" programme intended to shut down the party's more extremist voices, including those who have attacked Germany's Holocaust remembrance culture.

"I will step aside during the campaign, as that's what the party congress apparently wants," Petry said, while pledging to remain party co-chairwoman "for now".

As long as the party is not willing to say in what direction it wants to go, a team will have to lead the campaign that can deal with this indecision better than I can — Frauke Petry

Petry's chief rival Gauland - a hardline defector from Merkel's CDU - was widely mentioned as a candidate to join the AfD campaign team. But even he expressed regret that Petry, who is very popular with the party's base, will not be front-and-centre on the campaign trail.