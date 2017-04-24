Suspected Maoist rebels killed 24 paramilitary commandos and wounded six on Monday in a remote part of central India, police said. The attack was one of the deadliest of its kind in the decades-long conflict.

The soldiers were guarding road workers in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state, a hotbed of Maoist insurgency, when they came under heavy fire.

"We have recovered 23 bodies from the spot and one jawan (soldier) died in Raipur during treatment," Anand Chhabra, a senior police officer said, referring to the state capital.

He said six other commandos were critically injured and had been evacuated for treatment.

Locals media has put the death toll at 26.

PM condemns the attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying their sacrifice would not be in vain.

Fatal attacks by Maoist rebels on Indian forces are frequent, but Monday's assault was among the deadliest in years.