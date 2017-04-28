WORLD
Miners says coal jobs are coming back to Appalachia
President Trump scrapped key environmental regulations to boost the declining coal industry. Now miners in the Appalachian region of the US say the jobs are slowly coming back.
A faded sign welcomes drivers to Williamson, West Virginia, May 13, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2017

During his election campaign, President Trump paid particular attention to coal miners who had lost their jobs. He promised to put them back to work.

The US president signed an executive order in March scrapping key environmental regulations. The move, Trump says, makes the industry more competitive and brings back jobs.

TRT World'sZeina Awad went to Mingo County in West Virginia to speak with voters and to see how they feel 100 days into the Trump presidency.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
