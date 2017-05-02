US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved to ease the tension from US air strikes in April against Russian ally Syria, expressing a desire for a Syrian ceasefire and safe zones for the civil war's refugees.

The two leaders spoke by phone for the first time since US relations with Russia were strained by the US attack on a Syrian airfield. Both the leaders set the foundation for what could be their first face-to-face meeting in July.

Statements from both the White House and the Kremlin suggested the two leaders had a productive conversation that included North Korea and fighting militants throughout the Middle East.

Trump ordered air strikes in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that the US blamed on Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, prompting protests from Assad's ally Russia, which blamed Syrian rebels for the use of outlawed nerve gas.

The White House said the two leaders agreed that "all parties must do all they can to end the violence" in Syria.

"The conversation was a very good one, and included the discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons," a White House statement said.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from Washington.

Astana talks