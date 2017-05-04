Prince Philip is to retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth also has the title Duke of Edinburgh. He has been by his wife's side throughout her 65 years on the throne. He decided he would cease public duties from autumn, the palace said in a statement.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," the statement said.

"Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."

The queen is the world's longest-reigning living monarch. She celebrated her 91st birthday in April and will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements, the statement added.