How much do President Donald Trump and his predecessor Richard Nixon have in common? By some measure, they're extremely different politicians, but by other measures their attitudes toward their positions are startlingly similar.

Both pledged to bring back law and order, but have tried to evade law and order by any means necessary. And both have brazenly challenged the FBI, behaviour that led to an FBI official leaking information damaging enough to bring about NIxon's downfall. What's different about Trump is that while Nixon was secretive and careful in his speech, Trump chooses to broadcast his views on Twitter and in interviews with the press.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump abruptly fired James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which was investigating links between his campaign, administration and Russian influence in the 2016 election – a simmering scandal that his political opponents believe should and could lead to his ouster from office.

"This is Nixonian," Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, said on Tuesday, echoing other first takes from across the capital, according to the Associated Press.

In what has been a bizarre several days for the history of the presidency, the White House started the week backing the line that Comey's failure was in mishandling the investigation into Clinton's email server. Then, on Thursday night, Trump gave an interview with NBC's Lester Holt where he admitted the Russia investigation was the real reason for Comey's firing.

"And in fact when I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should've won," Trump said.

Trump might not have needed to actually collude with the Russians, as he insists he hasn't, but firing Comey with the intention of disrupting an ongoing investigation could count as "obstruction of justice," one of those "high crimes and misdemeanors" that could start impeachment proceedings against the president.

Trump is behaving as a reality show chief executive officer would, but not as a commander-in-chief who lives in physical reality. Firing subordinates in business is simple. Firing subordinates, especially those appointed to ten-year terms like Comey, is more complex.

There's a saying in Washington DC: "The White House is the crown jewel of the federal prison system." Trump is finding that out the hard way. As a prisoner would, Trump's freedom has been circumscribed by the massive responsibilities of office and the ruthless gangs of lobbyists, lawmakers and activists that call the shots in DC. The capital is not a boardroom, it's a prison yard.

"The FBI is a tribal organization. You screw with the FBI, you screw with the institution of the FBI, and ... a lot of people are gonna be angry," Ben Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, told Vox.

Since Tuesday, a dynamic has emerged that should have Trump deeply worried. Democratic politicians had criticised Comey for his handling of Hillary Clinton's email investigation, but whatever ill-will lawmakers and pundits had for him is irrelevant. What matters now is what FBI agents can do to undermine or sabotage a president who has launched an attack on the investigative agency itself. The FBI is one group not even a president wants to defy, history shows.

But on Friday, that's exactly what Trump did.

"James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump tweeted cryptically on Friday morning.