A 24-hour strike gripped Greece on Wednesday, disrupting travel and shutting down services, as unions mobilised against a new round of austerity cuts imposed by the country's international creditors.

About 12,000 people took part in separate protests in Athens and another 6,000 in Thessaloniki, according to police, a day before the measures are set to be approved by parliament.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic has more.

During the Athens protest, hooded youths smashed the windows of a TV van and threw a firebomb at police, who responded with bursts of tear gas.

The walkout cut off maritime traffic for a second day, while dozens of flights had to be cancelled or rescheduled and hospitals ran on emergency staff.

"We want to send a decisive message to the government, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, that we will not let them cut up our lives," Alekos Perrakis, a senior member of the Communist union PAME, told reporters.

Overall, the bill to be approved on Thursday night entails 4.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in cuts in 2018-2021, state agency ANA said.

The leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras grudgingly accepted to legislate another round of pension cuts and lower tax breaks, applicable in 2019 and 2020 respectively, to unlock the cash payment ahead of looming debt repayments in July.

The tax break cut on its own "is tantamount to losing one-and-a-half (months') salary," Perrakis said.