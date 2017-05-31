Federal agents in New York on Wednesday arrested the alleged leaders of the Lucchese crime family, a network of criminals who were the source of inspiration for the acclaimed mobster film Goodfellas.

Defendants with nicknames including "Paulie Roast Beef" and "Joey Glasses" were among 19 people charged with crimes ranging from murder to the illegal sale of cigarettes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

The most prominent defendants were Matthew Madonna, 81, a suspected street boss for the Lucchese family, Steven Crea Sr., 69, also known as "Wonder Boy," who is a suspected underboss, and suspected consigliere Joseph DiNapoli, 81.

Prosecutors say the trio make up the Lucchese family's administration, otherwise known as its top-ranking members.

The crimes were committed in connection to a larger racketeering scheme run out of New York and dating back at least 17 years, prosecutors said.

The Lucchese family is considered to be one of five long-established Mafia organisations that operate in New York City and New Jersey, also known as La Cosa Nostra, which originated in Italy.

La Cosa Nostra alive

"As today's charges demonstrate, La Cosa Nostra remains alive and active in New York City, but so does our commitment to eradicate the mob's parasitic presence," Acting US Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement.