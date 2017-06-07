The US Senate must evaluate and vote on any nomination by Trump of a new FBI leader.

The president met last week with candidates for the FBI director post, including Wray, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer.​

Wray works for King & Spalding's Washington and Atlanta offices, handling white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement cases, according to the firm.

While there, he represented Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal, in which two of the New Jersey governor's aides were convicted.

Christie, who became a close adviser to Trump during the campaign and whose name was floated as a possible Comey replacement, was never charged.

At the Justice Department, Wray worked on corporate fraud scandals and cases involving US financial markets, according to his biography on the law firm's website.

He represented the government in its fraud case against Enron Corp, the collapsed energy company.