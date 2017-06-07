The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday amid a rolling crisis as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash threatened more curbs if necessary.

Gargash said Qatar needed to make "iron-clad" commitments to change policies on funding militants but not "its regime," Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Wednesday, citing a government official. Qatar vehemently denies giving such support.

Any efforts to defuse the regional crisis, which snowballed on Monday when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over alleged support for terrorism and Iran, showed no immediate signs of success.

The UAE also threatened its own people publishing expressions of sympathy towards Qatar with up to 15 years in prison, and barring Qatari passport or resident visa holders entry.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story

Turning to Turkey

As the Qatar crisis continues to spiral, Turkey has offered to mediate and is now trying to fast-track legislation to send more of its troops to a Turkish base in the Gulf state.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to visit Turkey on Wednesday at his own request to discuss bilateral and regional matters, Turkish foreign ministry sources said.

Qatar, which is dependent on the Saudi route for its food exports, also turned to Turkey and Iran for food supplies.

The Turkish exporters association said on Wednesday that they are ready to meet demand for food and water from Qatar. This could allow the Gulf state to stave off possible shortages after its biggest suppliers cut ties.

Taking sides

US President Donald Trump took sides in the rift on Tuesday, praising the actions against Qatar, but later spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman and stressed the need for Gulf unity.

His defence secretary, James Mattis, also spoke to his Qatari counterpart to express commitment to the Gulf region's security. Qatar hosts 8,000 US military personnel at Al Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East and a launch pad for US-led strikes on Daesh.

Kuwait's emir has been seeking to mediate, meeting Saudi's king on Tuesday.

Sympathy banned