Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of chef Al Yeganeh who inspired the dictatorial "Soup Nazi" character on the TV comedy "Seinfeld", filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

To meet its working capital needs during the Chapter 11 process, the company has secured $2 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from an independent third-party investment firm, the company said.

Wyse Advisors LLC's Michael Wyse has been hired as Soupman's chief restructuring officer and interim chief financial officer, the company said.

The move comes just weeks after Soupman's former chief financial officer Robert Bertrand was prosecuted for tax evasion after being charged with 20 counts of failing to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes.

"The United States was fleeced out of more than half a million dollars through the defendant's corporate misdeeds," Bridget Rohde, acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said. "Tax crimes like those alleged in the indictment hurt every American citizen."