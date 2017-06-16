Djibouti accused neighbouring Eritrea on Friday of occupying disputed territory along their border after Qatar withdrew its peacekeepers.

Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said that Djibouti's military were "on alert" and that it has lodged complaints to the UN and the African Union.

Qatar announced that it was pulling its contingent out on June 14, days after the two East African countries sided with Saudi Arabia and its allies in their standoff with Qatar.

Doha's foreign ministry did not give a reason for the move but it comes as Doha faces a diplomatic crisis with some of its Arab neighbours.

They cut ties on June 5, accusing Qatar of backing militants and Iran, which Doha strongly denies.

"Qatari peacekeepers withdrew on June 12 and 13. On the same day, there were Eritrean military movements on the mountain," Ali Youssouf said.

"They are now in full control of Doumeira Mountain and Doumeira Island. This is in breach of the UN Security Council resolution," he added, referring to areas that the neighbours dispute.