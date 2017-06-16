WORLD
Battle for Marawi shows no sign of ending anytime soon
The military says 290 people have been killed, including 58 soldiers, 206 militants and 26 civilians. Residents who have fled the shattered city said they have seen at least 100 bodies in the rubble and in battle zones.
Funeral workers lift a coffin containing one of the civilians who was killed in a firefight between government troops and insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

In the Philippines, the military operation inside the city of Marawi has entered its fourth week.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said a couple of times that the battle for Marawi would be over in a few of days.

But it shows no signs of ending, even though the government has announced several deadlines. Thousands of civilians remain trapped inside the battle zone and many more have been made homeless.

As Duterte nears the end of his first year in office, his strong man image could suffer the longer the fighting drags on. He could be forced to seek greater support from the United States, despite his hostile attitude to Washington since taking power.

TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury has more from Manila.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
