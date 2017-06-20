An American university student who was held prisoner in North Korea for 17 months died at a Cincinnati hospital on Monday, just days after he was released from captivity in a coma, his family said.

Otto Warmbier, 22, was arrested in North Korea while visiting as a tourist. Doctors caring for him last week said he was released with extensive brain damage that left him in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness."

"Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today," the family said in a statement after Warmbier's death.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

Warmbier's state suggested severe physical abuse

His family has said that Warmbier lapsed into a coma in March 2016, shortly after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in North Korea.

Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, said last Thursday that Warmbier showed no sign of understanding language or awareness of his surroundings. They said he was breathing on this own, but made no "purposeful movements or behaviours."

There was no immediate word from Warmbier's family on the cause of his death.

The circumstances of his detention in North Korea and what medical treatment he may have received there remained a mystery. Relatives have said his condition suggested that he had been physically abused by his captors.

DPRK media said the University of Virginia student and Ohio native was arrested for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan.