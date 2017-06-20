A major row in South Africa over the independence of its central bank escalated on Tuesday, with both sides trading barbs in a dispute over whether the bank should be more concerned about citizens and less about currency.

The issue – triggered by a public watchdog's recommendation – comes just as South Africa's economy has sunk into recession, its credit rating downgraded and politics remain gripped by questions over President Jacob Zuma's stewardship.

It also adds to pressure on Zuma, who has faced mounting calls to resign, ahead of a conference in December where his successor as party leader will be chosen. His term as head of state runs until the 2019 national elections.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, head of South Africa's constitutionally-sanctioned anti-graft watchdog, called on Monday for the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be changed, saying the bank should act in the interests of empowering ordinary citizens.

Few commercial interests

Speaking on 702 Talk Radio on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said the central bank's mandate was focused on a "few commercial interests".

The Reserve Bank said in a statement that Mkhwebane's office had no business in making recommendations about how it is run.

"The Reserve Bank has consulted its legal team and has been advised that the remedial action prescribed by the Public Protector falls outside her powers and is unlawful," it said in a statement.

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party appeared divided over the issue, with its Secretary General Gwede Mantashe saying Mkhwebane had over-reached her powers and undermined central bank's credibility.

However, the country's largest trade union and ANC-ally Cosatu backed Mkhwebane's position.

South Africa's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said Mkhwebane's recommendation "goes beyond what she is legally empowered to do" and was illegal.

Questioning the central bank's independence

S&P; Global Ratings said it was "critical" that the operational independence of the central bank remains.

South Africa's banking industry lobby group also backed the central bank, urging the government to confirm the state institution's independence.