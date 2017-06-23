Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing the Al Jazeera network and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.

The demands are aimed at ending the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years appear designed to quash a two-decade-old foreign policy in which Qatar has punched well above its weight, striding the stage as a peace broker, often in conflicts in Muslim lands.

The list, compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain as the price for ending the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years, also demands the closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar, the official said.

Qatar must also announce it is severing ties with "terrorist, ideological and sectarian organisations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State, Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Jabhat Fateh al Sham, formerly Al Qaeda's branch in Syria," he said, and surrender all designated terrorists on its territory.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Doha.

Qatar won't negotiate under boycott

The countries that imposed the sanctions accuse Qatar of funding terrorism, fomenting regional unrest and drawing too close to their enemy Iran. Qatar rejects those accusations and says it is being punished for refusing to hew to regional powers' policy of supporting authoritarian, military and hereditary rulers.

Qatari officials did not reply immediately to requests for comment. But on Monday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said Qatar would not negotiate with the four states unless they lifted their blockade.

TRT World's Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai discusses the implications of the demands.