Turkey rejected a call from four Arab states on Friday to shut down its military base in Qatar, saying the base was a guarantor of regional security, and demands for its closure represented interference in its ties with Doha.

Defence Minister Fikri Isik told Turkish broadcaster NTV that he had not yet seen a request for the closure of the base, but made clear Ankara had no plans to review a 2014 agreement with Qatar which led to it being set up.

He was speaking after an official from one of the four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism said they had sent Doha a list of 13 demands, including closing down the military installation.

"If there is such a demand, it will mean interference in bilateral ties," Isik said.

Turkish troop deployment in Qatar

Turkey's armed forces said the deployment of five armoured vehicles and 23 military personnel which arrived in Doha on Thursday was part of a military training and cooperation deal.

The total number of Turkish military personnel in Qatar is now 113, according to Turkish media.

"Re-evaluating the base agreement with Qatar is not on our agenda," Isik said.

Turkey, which has long tried to play the role of regional mediator, is also wary of upsetting its other allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia. Isik said Ankara had hoped that tensions over Qatar could be resolved without a crisis.