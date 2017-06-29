Unwanted pregnancies could drop from 89 million a year to 22 million if women in poor countries had access to contraceptives, according to the Guttmacher Institute report.

More than 200 million women, who do not want to get pregnant, use no contraceptives at all or rely on risky methods to avoid pregnancy, often due to a lack of access, money or information in the poor countries they call home, a study found on Thursday.

The report said if the women had reliable contraceptives, there would be a sharp drop in the number of unwanted pregnancies, down from about 89 million a year to 22 million.

"Meeting the sexual and reproductive health needs of women in developing regions is an achievable and affordable goal," Ann Starrs, whose Guttmacher Institute produced the report, said.

Many women in Africa, Asia and Latin America lack the resources and facilities to get hold of modern contraceptives, according to the US-based research group.

Additionally, when they do get pregnant, millions of women do not receive the care they need, the report added.

Here are some facts about contraception and maternal health in the world's poor regions: