WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces close in on last of Daesh bastions in Mosul
Thousands of civilians are continuing to flee the area to escape the battle taking place in the sweltering heat of nearly 50 degrees celsius, with the Iraqi military seeing victory within reach.
Iraqi forces close in on last of Daesh bastions in Mosul
Iraqi military says the fight against Daesh is nearly over in Mosul city. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2017

A fierce battle is raging around the ruins of Mosul's Grand al Nuri Mosque as Iraqi troops close in on the last pockets of Daesh resistance in the Old City.

The Iraqi military says the fight against Daesh is nearly over.

Thousands of civilians are continuing to leave the area to escape the battle taking place in the sweltering heat.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston said that the capture of the al Nuri mosque is an important symbol for the Iraqi forces.

Recommended

Since the war started last October some 800,000 people have fled the city once known for its rich cultural history - a place where Muslims, Christians and other minorities lived together.

After three years under the shadow of Daesh the city has collapsed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54