South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.

With meticulous strokes of tiny brushes and spoons, Lee, 26, recreates the likes of Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night and Edvard Munch's The Scream using thick cream stained with food colouring atop a cup of coffee.

The result of the painstaking 15-minute process is a $9 cup of cold coffee that has won Lee thousands of fans at his cafe and online.

TRT World'sAbed Ahmed reports.

"One time I drew The Starry Night and it looked so special as the famous painting placed on top of coffee. After that, lots of people ordered that coffee," Lee said, as he copied the painting off an image on his smartphone.