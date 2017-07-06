More than a million people were killed in Nigeria's brutal civil war, also known as the Biafran war.

The three-year war may have ended in 1970, but the effects of the war linger and there are still calls being made for secession of the country's oil-rich southeastern region, where the Igbo people live.

Many people accuse the government of failing to invest in the southeast since the end of the war in 1970, blighting development. Some see it as a punishment for the conflict.

Support for secession has increased since the arrest in late 2015 of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the pro-independence Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement.