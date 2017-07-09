Japanese rescuers continued their search for victims of freak rains that have triggered floods and landslides in southwest Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

The disaster left at least 18 people dead and hundreds of others displaced, according to Japanese authorities.

About 1,900 policemen and soldiers, using heavy machinery, braved the rain and grappled with debris of driftwood and mud that have cut off roads and clogged flooded homes.

Authorities warned of more heavy rains later in the evening and potential landslides. The downpour has been caused by a low pressure over the Pacific that has sent warm, moist air into Japan's seasonal rainy front.

In Fukuoka and neighbouring Oita, the hardest hit areas, 18 people have been killed and 14 have been injured, while roughly 570 have been left in the state of isolation and more than 20 still unaccounted for, NHK said.