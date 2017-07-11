WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zambia extends state of emergency by three months
The Zambian government says the emergency measures are necessary to curb "politically motivated" arson attacks but opposition parties see the move as an effort by President Edgar Lungu to tighten his grip on power.
Zambia extends state of emergency by three months
President Edgar Lungu invoked the emergency powers last week to deal with &quot;acts of sabotage&quot; by his political opponents, after fire gutted the country's biggest marketplace. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2017

Zambia's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency by three months, the president's office said, as tensions rose following the arrest of the main opposition leader.

Africa's second-largest copper producer, is usually seen as one of the continent's more stable democracies. But it has been on a political knife edge since the detention in April on treason charges of Hakainde Hichilema, who narrowly lost to President Edgar Lungu in a bruising election last year.

Lungu invoked emergency powers last week to deal with "acts of sabotage" by his political opponents, after fire gutted the country's biggest marketplace.

Mutuna Chanda has this report from Lusaka.

On Tuesday, Zambian lawmakers voted to extend the state of emergency by another 90 days to give law enforcement agencies "enhanced measures" to curb "rising cases of politically motivated fires and vandalism of vital electricity supply lines."

"The measures ... were deemed necessary to restore public order," Lungu's aide, Amos Chanda, said in a statement.

Recommended

Chanda said civil liberties such as free movement had not been suspended and businesses would be allowed to operate as normal.

Lungu's move last week to impose emergency laws came within a day of the fire that destroyed part of City Market in the capital Lusaka.

Nobody was killed or injured in the blaze, which the president said "bordered on economic sabotage" and was aimed at making the country ungovernable.

Police have said some people also planned to vandalise installations including bridges and power stations.

They said one person was taken into custody for trying to torch a bus station and they were seeking others who vandalised electricity transmission lines near the capital last month.

Hichilema, leader of the United Party for National Development, was arrested in April at his home and accused of trying to overthrow the government.

An economist and businessman widely known by his initials "HH", Hichilema was defeated last August by Lungu in an election the opposition politician denounced as fraudulent. His attempts to mount a legal challenge have been unsuccessful.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54