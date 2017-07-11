Zambia's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency by three months, the president's office said, as tensions rose following the arrest of the main opposition leader.

Africa's second-largest copper producer, is usually seen as one of the continent's more stable democracies. But it has been on a political knife edge since the detention in April on treason charges of Hakainde Hichilema, who narrowly lost to President Edgar Lungu in a bruising election last year.

Lungu invoked emergency powers last week to deal with "acts of sabotage" by his political opponents, after fire gutted the country's biggest marketplace.

Mutuna Chanda has this report from Lusaka.

On Tuesday, Zambian lawmakers voted to extend the state of emergency by another 90 days to give law enforcement agencies "enhanced measures" to curb "rising cases of politically motivated fires and vandalism of vital electricity supply lines."

"The measures ... were deemed necessary to restore public order," Lungu's aide, Amos Chanda, said in a statement.