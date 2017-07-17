BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Lithuanian to be extradited to US for $100 million email fraud
Evaldas Rimasauskas was arrested in March for an email fraud scheme in which he swindled two American companies – reportedly Facebook and Google – out of more than $100 million. A Lithuanian court ruled he could be his extradited to the US.
Lithuanian to be extradited to US for $100 million email fraud
Suspected Lithuanian hacker Evaldas Rimasauskas is seen before a court session in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday. May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2017

A Lithuanian accused of swindling Facebook and Google out of more than $100 million through an email fraud scheme must be extradited to the United States to stand trial, a court in Vilnius ruled on Monday.

Evaldas Rimasauskas denies the allegations and will appeal against the decision to a higher court, his lawyer said.

According to a US indictment made public in March, Rimasauskas is charged with wire fraud and money laundering, which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and identify theft, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.

Rimasauskas has been in custody since March at the request of US prosecutors.

"Material presented to the court provides enough evidence to think that Rimasauskas could have committed the deeds that he is accused of," judge Aiva Surviliene said as he read the verdict.

Rimasauskas to appeal

Recommended

But his lawyer, Snieguole Uzdanaviciene, said the evidence provided by US prosecutors was too vague and would not be considered evidence in a Lithuanian court.

She also called for Rimasauskas to be investigated in Lithuania rather than the United States.

"We are talking about a Lithuanian citizen, and material presented to the court describe him as acting on Lithuanian territory, not elsewhere, and using means and tools which were within territory of Lithuania," she said.

The US indictment did not name the companies involved, but Uzdanaviciene told reporters Facebook and Google were both mentioned in the US extradition request. The Lithuanian court decided against making the request public.

Prosecutors claim that Rimasauskas started his fraudulent activities around 2013 when he registered a company in Latvia with the same name as an Asian computer hardware manufacturer.

The alleged scheme is an example of a growing type of fraud called "business email compromise," in which fraudsters ask for money using emails targeted at companies that work with foreign suppliers or regularly make wire transfers.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide