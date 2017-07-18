A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 off east Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning, but the threat has now passed, the US Geological Survey and US Pacific Tsunami Center said.

The quake struck at 2334 GMT some 200 kilometres from the city of Nikolskoye on Bering island off the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The epicentre was west of Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands.

The earthquake was very shallow, only 10 kilometres below the seabed, which would have amplified its effect, but it was far from any mainland, and there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The Kamchatka branch of Russia's emergency situations ministry had warned that waves up to 50 centimetres high could reach Nikolskoye.