CULTURE
2 MIN READ
This artist brings Turkish streets to life with his cartoons
Hakan Keles, 31, draws enormous characters on the photos he takes of Turkey's streets. For him, the illustrations make the places "readable."
This artist brings Turkish streets to life with his cartoons
Hakan Keles's project "Lilliputs," gives a glimpse of daily Turkish life with an emphasis on the people and animals.
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

Artist Hakan Keles, 31, is no stranger to design.

His project, Lilliputs, gives audiences a glimpse into the vicissitudes of Turkish life – with an emphasis on the nation's ordinary people and their animals.

"At first the characters were more abstract and genderless. But in time, they transformed into representations of their areas," Keles told TRTWORLD​

Here's some of his work:

Keles is an architectural research assistant who lives in the northwestern Turkish city of Eskisehir. He says he developed a habit of capturing photos of old, unfashionable places that few frequent.

He started out by drawing on photographs he'd taken while out walking. He realised the large-scale characters he drew made the places more "readable." And the project came alive over time.

"I don't have a particular message to convey with them, but each observer seem to interpret them in their way," Keles said.

Recommended

So far, he has focused on the rural areas of Eskisehir and Edremit, but says he is planning to expand his project to other cities.

Author: Asena Bosnak

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza