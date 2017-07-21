The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah and the Syrian regime forces launched an offensive on Friday to clear militants from an area of the Syrian-Lebanese frontier, a commander in the alliance fighting in support of regime leader Bashar al Assad said.

The operation is targeting insurgents from the Nusra Front group in the Juroud Arsal area on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Arsal, and in areas of the western Qalamoun mountains in Syria, the commander said.

The Qalamun region lies on the Syrian side of the border across from Arsal. While much of it is now under regime control, pockets of rebel-held territory remain, particularly along the border.

The town of Arsal lies on the Lebanese side of the ambiguously demarcated border.

Around 45,000 Syrian refugees registered with the United Nations live in the town, but more are believed to be living in camps in the Jurud area, although their numbers have not been confirmed.

On Friday, a Lebanese security source said that many refugees have fled the area.

"The army is facilitating the passage of the displaced with supervision from UN delegates," the source said.

Lebanon deploys reinforcements

The Lebanese army has deployed reinforcements on the outskirts of the town. On Friday a Lebanese security source said that the army was in a defensive position.