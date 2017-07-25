CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Justin Bieber cancels rest of 'Purpose' World Tour
Celebrity news website TMZ.com cited a source as saying that Bieber had decided to cancel because he was "just over it."
Justin Bieber cancels rest of 'Purpose' World Tour
Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, May 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2017

Pop singer Justin Bieber on Monday cancelled the remainder of his Purpose world tour citing "unforeseen circumstances" but gave no specific reasons.

The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through October 10.

Ticket holders will get refunds.

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," his tour publicist said in a statement.

However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."

Bieber, 23, made no comments on his social media platforms.

Celebrity news website TMZ.com cited a source as saying Bieber had decided to cancel because he was "just over it."

His mostly young female fan base, who call themselves "Beliebers," expressed disappointment but many were concerned that the Canadian singer might be sick and offered their support.

Recommended

"THANK U JUSTIN FOR PURPOSE TOUR. You have my biggest respect. We still love you so so much," said another fan, Nadine, tweeting from Austria.

Bieber was photographed on the weekend out hiking near Los Angeles with a young woman and appeared to be in good shape.

Bieber started the tour in support of his Purpose album in March 2016 and has performed more than 150 shows across Europe, Africa, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

The tour has grossed more than $256 million, according to figures from music tour trade publication Pollstar.

The cancellation comes a few days after the singer was banned from performing in China due to bad behaviour, Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Culture said.

The state office said the singer needed to improve his conduct to become a singer "truly loved" by the public, without specifying what behaviour had caused offence.

Bieber has had run-ins with the law in several countries and has become notorious for a string of indiscretions and scandals in recent years.

He also shed the clean-cut image that made him a heartthrob among his fan base when he broke into the music scene on YouTube in 2008 as a 14 year old.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza