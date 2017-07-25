The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb that rammed a minibus in western Kabul city on Monday, injuring an estimated 50 and killing at least 38 according to latest reports. The Taliban claim the targets were intelligence officers, but according to sources on the ground the minibus that was targeted was full of employees of the Afghan ministry of mines and petroleum.

This latest bombing comes as on the heels of a new report released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that shows casualties and deaths in Afghanistan remain at record levels, and in some cases are rising – especially among women and children.

UNAMA's mid-year casualty report for Afghanistan states that 1,662 Afghan civilians have been killed and 3,581 more were injured in the first six months of 2017.

The majority of the casualties occurred in the nations capital, where the EU sends failed Afghan asylum seekers back—sometimes forcibly—under the pretext that "Afghanistan is Safe" and even "Post Conflict".

It would seem that, for the EU and others who reject Afghan asylum seekers, facts on the ground in Afghanistan mean very little when making major policy decisions regarding the rights of refugees.

Although all research and reports over the past several years have stated high or rising levels of violence in Afghanistan, the EU pushed a back-room deal called the "Joint Way Forward" (JWF). The deal declared that the EU could deport Afghan asylum seekers, even forcibly, and Afghanistan would accept them back.

Human rights groups and activists have called the JWF deal a result of "blackmail." They claim, based on a leaked memo, the EU enforced Afghanistan's acceptance of the JWF by making a $15.2 billion aid package contingent upon accepting an "unlimited" number of Afghan deportees – which is illegal under international law.

Gaslighting a nation

In essence, what the EU and others are doing to the Afghan population can be considered "Gaslighting" – a term used for a form of psychological manipulation where the abuser, in this case the EU, makes one question their own reality and sanity.

As fighting takes place throughout the country, increasing attacks and deaths in Kabul and another US/NATO surge underway, Afghans in Afghanistan and across Europe are being told that their country is "safe" – while the facts on the ground indicate the opposite.

As Afghans continue to be deported to Kabul, it's important to note what has been taking place in the city in recent weeks.

On May 31, during the start of Ramadan, a truck packed with explosives tore through one of the supposed "safest" streets in Kabul. The bomb was of extraordinary magnitude and is said to be the biggest to have gone off inside the city since the US/ NATO occupation began in 2001.

The blast took the lives of at least 92 Afghan civilians and wounded another 400 or more and left a 13-foot crater in the ground.