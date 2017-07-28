Anthony Scaramucci is less than a week into his job as the new White House communications director. But he's lost no time in letting his colleagues in the administration of US President Donald Trump know what to expect.

The 53-year-old firebrand is married with a son. He was born into an Italian-American family on Long Island in New York.

Wall Street financier

Scaramucci was a former Wall Street financier. He founded Skybridge Capital and was offered the post of US ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

Former Obama donor

Scaramucci donated $2,300 to former Democratic president Barack Obama in 2008. He and Obama were Harvard Law School classmates.