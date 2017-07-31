WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lives of displaced Iraqis in Salamiya Camp look grim
Many displaced Iraqis have found temporary accommodation in desert camps but they cannot return because their homes are destroyed and many services are lacking, according to the UN.
Lives of displaced Iraqis in Salamiya Camp look grim
Displaced children who fled their homes are seen at a refugee camp in Mosul, Iraq, July 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

The United Nations said nearly one million people have now fled western Mosul and western Nineveh after intense fighting between the Iraqi army and Daesh.

Many of those displaced have found temporary accommodation in desert camps, said the UN. They can't return because their homes are destroyed and many services are lacking.

"I can't go back to my neighbourhood [because] there is no water, no electricity, no services, nothing at all in my area. Our homes were destroyed, they were robbed - TVs, everything was stolen. We came here to this camp and life here is very difficult," said Saddam, a displaced man.

Recommended

TRT World 's Nick Davies-Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54