Proposals to send warships to police Libyan territorial waters are a shameful attempt by the Italian authorities to circumvent their duty to rescue refugees and migrants at sea and to offer protection to those who need it, Amnesty International said on Monday, ahead of a vote in the Italian parliament tomorrow.

"Rather than sending ships to help save lives and offer protection to desperate refugees and migrants, Italy is planning to deploy warships to push them back to Libya," Amnesty International's Europe Director John Dalhuisen said in a statement.

"This shameful strategy is not designed to end the spiralling death toll in the central Mediterranean but rather to keep refugees and migrants from Italian shores. Claims that the rights of those returned will be respected will ring hollow in the ears of those that have fled horrific abuse in Libyan detention centres," Dalhuisen said.

Caught in the crossfire

The global rights watchdog said that up to six vessels would be deployed to support the Libyan coast guard in the interception and return of refugees and migrants to Libya, "where they would face horrific abuses and human rights violations."

The rights body said that Italian military personnel are likely to be authorised to use force against smugglers and traffickers, and the plan could also result in refugees and migrants being caught in the crossfire.

Nearly 95,000 people reached Italy this year, embarking on smugglers' dinghies from the shores of the lawless Libya.